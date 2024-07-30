Defender pens open letter to fans after completing move to Cyprus

Connor Goldson has bid an emotional farewell to Rangers in an open letter to supporters after ending his six-year association with the club to sign for Cypriot side Aris Limassol.

The defender's transfer was announced by both clubs on Tuesday morning with Goldson then taking to social media for the first time in two years to express his "hurt" over his Ibrox departure.

The 31-year-old played more than 300 games for the Glasgow giants since making the move from Brighton in 2018 and won three trophies including winning one league title, one Scottish Cup and one League Cup.

Connor Goldson has left Rangers after six years to sign for Cypriot side Aris Limassol. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

He was a mainstay of the defence under four different managers but was dropped towards the end of last season following a dip in form and then left out of the 2-1 friendly defeat to Birmingham last week due to the club receiving a "concrete" offer.

Goldson, who has signed a three-year deal with Aris, wrote on Instagram: "Thank you Glasgow Rangers.

"The time has come, it's my time to get off the train and the ride that we have beeon on together for the past six years. This is really hard to write but I think that it is the right time to write it.

"What a six years it has been and what a pleasure it was to be a part of this amazing football club. We went through many highs and many lows together but throughout the journey I can promise you that I gave this club everything I had.

"I tried to lead by example every single day I walked into that building and strived to make the football club a better place than when I signed, it wasn't perfect and neither was I but I can honestly sit here and look myself in the mirror and say I gave it my all and nobody cared more.

"From Ufa away and getting the club back into European football to a Europa League final, helping return the club back to Champions League football. The league title, both cups. Do I sit here and wish we had won more together, of course. But I also sit here grateful for the memories we shared together and it's something that I don't think will ever be able to be beaten.

"I'm only back on social media to share this message with you as I haven't been able to properly say goodbye. It hurts that this is the way it has to be as it's never been my way, I never wanted to be liked for my posts on social media, and maybe being private and not speaking much with the media detached me a little, but never for one moment think I didn't appreciate the fan base and all the support you have given me in the last six years. All I wanted to be judged for was what I did on the pitch and nothing else.

"Thank you to my managers, the trust you have always shown in me from the day I've walked through the door and the connections we made will always be remembered.

"To my teammates, there have been many. But it's been a pleasure to share that dressing room with you, the laughter, the friendships that I have made and the memories will last a lifetime.

"To all the staff in the club. Thank you! You've always made me feel at home and got me through many difficult moments. I have met some of the best men and women who would give their life to this football club and have done everything in my time to help me and my family.

"Thank you to my family, my wife and my boys for going through this journey with me, I know I wasn't easy to live with but we shared days and nights at this club that we wouldn't have thought were even possible.

"Rangers football club will always have a place in my heart. I will always follow. And I will always cheer, because when you have been a part of this special club I don't think it ever leaves you.