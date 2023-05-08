Rangers-Aberdeen reaction: God Save The King, Dons dismay, forgotten man could face Celtic

We pick out three talking points from the match, which was settled by an excellent strike by Todd Cantwell midway through the second half.

Coronation celebrations

There were plenty of dissenters towards the monarchy across football grounds all over the UK over coronation weekend, but certainly not at Ibrox – perhaps save for the pocket of Aberdeen travelling fans. The British national anthem, God Save The King, was sung lustfully as the teams lined up ahead of kick-off, with the Union Jack displayed on the electronic screens around Ibrox. Given Rangers’ recent struggles on the pitch and concerns there may be a sombre atmosphere given another coronation taking place 45 minutes along the M8 in Edinburgh for bitter rivals Celtic, the pre-match pageantries actually made the stadium quite a vibrant place to begin with – even if it the 46,961 in attendance was Rangers’ lowest league crowd of the season.

Rangers fans hold a banner which reads 'God Save the King' during the match against Aberdeen at Ibrox.

Aberdeen’s regrets

The Dons’ seven-game winning run came to an end here, but when manager Barry Robson and his staff watch the match back, there will be regrets, for sure. They had two excellent chances, both falling to Duk. No better man, you’d think, to take in particular a clear one-on-one when he bore down on goal. His attempted chip was wild when surely a more composed finish either side of Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie was required. The Cape Verdian can be excused to an extent given Aberdeen would not be in third place without the 23-year-old’s 16 goals this season. However, on trips to Glasgow, when presented with a couple of really good chances, you simply have to take them.

McCrorie makes a case