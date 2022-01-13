Rangers: Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay tipped as Nathan Patterson replacement

Calvin Ramsay of Aberdeen has been tipped as a replacement for Nathan Patterson at Rangers. (Photo by Scott Baxter/Getty Images)

Andy Halliday, a former Rangers midfielder and current team-mate of the in-demand Souttar at Tynecastle, believes Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Ross Wilson should be looking to Aberdeen’s highly-rated full-back Calvin Ramsay after selling Nathan Patterson to Everton.

The Dons defender has attracted attention from England and overseas after breaking into Stephen Glass’ first team plans at Pittodrie this season.

And Halliday believes Ramsay could be the ideal addition at Ibrox to compete with captain James Tavernier for the right-back spot – instead of a makeshift deputy option in Leon Balogun. The Nigerian international is recovering from injury and has previously filled in when required, but is more comfortable at the centre of defence.

Speaking on the Open Goal podcast Halliday said: “I don’t know if I’d want Balogun being back up going forward because he is a natural centre back.

“I’m going to give you a name, Calvin Ramsay at Aberdeen. I like him.”

The teenager has been monitored by a host of big clubs and was linked with Eintracht Frankfurt and Bologna earlier this month. Manchester United, Newcastle, Leicester City and Watford are all said to be aware of the youngster – but Dons chairman Dave Cormack has warned off potential bids, saying it will take a club record bid to tempt them to sell.

The current Aberdeen transfer record stands at £3m from Scott McKenna’s sale to Nottingham Forest.