Calvin Ramsay: Aberdeen braced for bids as German giants join list of suitors

Calvin Ramsay of Aberdeen. (Photo by Scott Baxter/Getty Images)

Norwich, Leicester City and West Ham are thought to be keen on the Scotland under-21 defender, while Everton watched him in September as an alternative to Rangers target Nathan Patterson.

But the sixth-placed Bundesliga giants are now thought to be keen on taking the 18-year-old to Germany.

Interest at the top level won’t surprise chairman Dave Cormack, who highlighted Ramsay’s recent stats as amongst the best in Europe for his right-back role and according to the Press and Journal, the Pittodrie club are braced for offers now that the January transfer window has opened.

Ramsay has only recently returned to Stephen Glass’ team after recovering from a thigh injury, and is one of several Dons attracting interest with Ryan Hedges’ expiring contract alerting clubs south of the border and midfielder Lewis Ferguson previously a £2million target for Watford.