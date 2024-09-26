We give each player involved in Rangers’ 2-0 win over Malmo a mark out of ten for their performance

Jack Butland: The goalkeeper was underworked by the Swedish champions, not having a save to make. Anything he was required to do though, he dealt with comfortably. Late yellow card for delaying play. 6

James Tavernier: The captain was largely solid in a defensive sense, especially as Malmo attacked more purposefully down the right side of Rangers’ back line. Was reasonably quiet going forward. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Souttar: The Scotland defender can be pleased with his evening’s work. Acted as a sentry to the visitors’ goal, keeping Isaac Thelin muted and making a couple of good blocks. 9

Robin Propper: Like Souttar, held firm when Malmo had some moments of pressure. Appears to be settling into being a Rangers player and led by example. 8

Connor Barron tries to close down Hugo Bolin. | TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Ima

Neraysho Kasanwirjo: Defensively, he was impervious on his first start, operating in the slightly unnatural position of left-back. Did not put a foot wrong defensively and worked forward when possible. Really should have scored when blazing over late on but that did not detract from a stellar shift filling in for regular left-backs. 9

Connor Barron: Plays the No 6 role in Rangers’ midfield very comfortably. Always looking for possession and a bundle of energy. 8

Mohamed Diomande: Picked up a yellow card early on, but did not let that impede upon an all-action display. This was a disciplined performance from the Ivorian. 8

Vaclav Cerny: Was a persistent threat to Malmo but his night in Sweden will be remembered for a very poor miss. Sent clean through on goal at the end of the first half, he fired the ball wide of goal when he really ought to have scored. Lucky it did not cost Rangers in the end. 6

Tom Lawrence: Made some powerful breaks forward and probed away at the Malmo defence. This was the Welshman’s 50th appearance for Rangers and worked well with his fellow front men. Came off late on. 7

Nedim Bajrami opened the scoring for Rangers. | TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Ima

Nedim Bajrami: Opened the scoring within a minute of play - although the 54 seconds on the clock still short of his 24-second strike for Albania at the Euros. Showed some real moments of class in the final third. Has made a promising start to his career at Rangers. 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cyriel Dessers: Another juxtaposition of an performance from Rangers’ front man. So effective in general play, he was fortunate that his first-minute effort struck the post and landed at Bajrami’s feet for the opener. Missed a glorious chance towards end of the match to kill off Malmo. Did a lot of good running and linked up well, but lacked composure when it mattered most. Like Cerny, lucky his profligacy did not cost team - yet can be satisfied with his shift. 7

Ross McCausland: Came on for Cerny on 70 minutes. Had a half-chance with a header, then drilled home all important second goal off the post on 76 minutes. Big display off the bench. 7

Nicolas Raskin: Replaced Lawrence to make his 50th appearance for Rangers. n/a