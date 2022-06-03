Raith Rovers 'among three clubs' chasing loan move for Rangers winger

The 20-year-old split last season between loan spells at Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers before returning to Ibrox.
McPake was expected to leave Rangers this summer with reports suggesting the club were prepared to buy out his contract.
However, it now appears that the Scotland youth international will be retained with another loan move on the cards.
According to Football Scotland, Raith, Inverness and Queen's Park are all keen on landing the winger, who spent previous loan time at Dundee, Morton and Harrogate Town.
Carlisle and Stockport are also said to be interested in the player who has racked up 62 senior appearances in England's League Two, but has yet to feature for the Rangers first team.
McPake missed a chunk of last season after suffering an ankle ligament injury but is expected to be fit for the start of pre-season. He has two years left on his current Rangers deal.