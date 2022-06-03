Ryan Gauld's huge MLS salary revealed along with ex-Rangers, Celtic and Hearts stars

The former Dundee United and Hibs midfielder moved to Vancouver Whitecaps last summer from SC Farense in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, joining the likes of Johnny Russell, Lewis Morgan and Danny Wilson in the US top flight.

An updated database of player salaries compiled by the MLS Players' Association has shown how much each player in the league earns per year from their club.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gauld tops the list of Scots, taking home a sizeable $2.3million (£1.8million) in wages - which equates to around £35,000 a week.

Former Dundee United and Hibs midfielder Ryan Gauld is the top earning Scot in the MLS.

Fellow former Tannadice star Johnny Russell collects the second-highest Scottish wage packet. The Sporting Kansas City forward rakes in $2million per annum (£1.6million), around £31,000 a week.