Ryan Gauld's huge MLS salary revealed along with ex-Rangers, Celtic and Hearts stars

Ryan Gauld is the top earning Scottish football player in the MLS, new figures have revealed.

By Matthew Elder
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 2:05 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The former Dundee United and Hibs midfielder moved to Vancouver Whitecaps last summer from SC Farense in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, joining the likes of Johnny Russell, Lewis Morgan and Danny Wilson in the US top flight.

An updated database of player salaries compiled by the MLS Players' Association has shown how much each player in the league earns per year from their club.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Gauld tops the list of Scots, taking home a sizeable $2.3million (£1.8million) in wages - which equates to around £35,000 a week.

Former Dundee United and Hibs midfielder Ryan Gauld is the top earning Scot in the MLS.

Fellow former Tannadice star Johnny Russell collects the second-highest Scottish wage packet. The Sporting Kansas City forward rakes in $2million per annum (£1.6million), around £31,000 a week.

Lewis Morgan, the former Celtic and St Mirren winger who recently moved from Inter Miami to New York Red Bulls, is on $650,000 per year (£517,000) while ex-Rangers and Hearts defender Danny Wilson earns $330,000 (£262,700).

Mohammed Abu Fani: Who is the Celtic-linked Israeli international

Ryan GauldDanny WilsonJohnny RussellPortuguese
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.