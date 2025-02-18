Court chair quits crisis-hit Scottish university with 'immediate effect' days before key meeting

The governing body at Dundee University will meet next week to discuss financial recovery plan

The head of the governing body at Dundee University has become the latest senior figure to quit the crisis-hit institution.

It has been announced that Amanda Millar, who was the chair of court at the university, has resigned with immediate effect.

Professor Shane O’Neill, interim principal and vice-chancellor, said: “Amanda informed us of her decision last night. I thank Amanda for all of her work as chair of court.

Members of the university staff union, UCU, held a rally outside the Scottish Parliament last month (Picture: Lisa Ferguson) | Lisa Ferguson

“Tricia Bey, as deputy chair of court, will chair next week’s court meeting. The Scottish Government and the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) have been informed this morning.

“We are continuing to work on the financial recovery plan to address the serious challenges facing the university and will have further updates on that work soon.”

One of the key roles of a university’s court is to scrutinise the finances and decision making at an institution. Ms Millar’s departure follows that of principal Iain Gillespie, who also quit with immediate effect in December, shortly after announcing job cuts were inevitable to plug a deficit of up to £30 million.

The court meeting next week is expected to consider a financial recovery plan that bosses have been working on since November.

Details on job losses could emerge as part of the plan, while the SFC has said it stands ready to back the university with public money if required.

Staff at the university have voted for strike action over the failure to rule out compulsory job cuts.

Ms Millar is a former president of the Law Society of Scotland, and was also the independent chair of Samaritans Scotland. She was the first solicitor in the country accredited as a specialist in both mental health law and incapacity and mental disability law.

The solicitor was elected chair of Dundee University’s court in April 2022. At the time, the university said she would be “responsible for its leadership and effectiveness”.

Peter Fotheringham, the university’s former director of finance, left in October last year, while former Scottish Labour leader Wendy Alexander stood down as vice principal (international) in November.

Francesca Osowska, the chief executive of the SFC, signalled the university could be backed with public money, in an exclusive interview with The Scotsman earlier this month.

She said: “Let’s see what is on the table in terms of the financial recovery plan that Dundee offer. When I say we stand ready to support, we stand ready to support not just with our expertise, which I think is probably one of our key calling cards. But if there is a financial ask, we will look really carefully at that. We want this institution to survive and thrive.”

In the wake of the crisis at Dundee University, SNP ministers have tabled plans to strengthen the SFC’s powers to monitor the finances of further and higher education institutions, as part of draft legislation unveiled this month.

Asked about Dundee University’s future in a recent interview, First Minister John Swinney told The Scotsman: “I am very worried about the situation there and worried for the staff who are having an anxious time.