'He made the wrong call' - Pundit delivers scathing retirement assessment of Rangers star

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The ex-Scotland and Aberdeen star delivered a scathing assessment of the Ibrox No.1 following the team’s 2-2 draw with Motherwell.

Nicholas felt McGregor was culpable for the Steelmen’s equalising goal with Kaiyne Woolery beating the goalkeeper at his near post with a fierce low strike.

The 40-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and has come in for criticism during this campaign having not reached the heights of last year when he was one of the team’s best and most consistent performers.

Nicholas believes Rangers can “kiss goodbye” to the Premiership title if Giovanni van Bronckhorst persists with McGregor.

"The 40-year-old keeper is looking really vulnerable and even some of Gers' own fans have started to question his position in the starting line-up," he wrote in his Daily Express column.

"Giovanni van Bronkhorst now has a big call to make and it could prove fatal to their silverware aspirations if he doesn't make the right one.

"The Ibrox manager should give the gloves to Jon McLaughlin or even Robby McCrorie.

"The big moments look to have passed McGregor by this season.”

He added: "The end of the road comes for all players and McGregor should have hung up his gloves at the end of last season. He made the wrong call.

"Steven Gerrard failed to address the situation in the summer and his successor Van Bronckhorst has had to roll with it.”