Rangers double feat for Kaiyne Woolery raises hopes of Motherwell top six finish

Kaiyne Woolery (right) celebrates after scoring Motherwell's equaliser in the 2-2 draw against Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The English winger grabbed a second half equaliser in his team’s 1-1 draw at Ibrox back in September and repeated the feat with Motherwell’s second goal as they fought back from 2-0 down to take another point from Rangers on Sunday.

Woolery, whose only other Motherwell goal so far came in a League Cup tie against Queen of the South, is determined to transfer his Ibrox form into a more productive and consistent contribution for the rest of the season as the Fir Park men hunt down a top six spot and European qualification.

“That’s what I said to someone in the changing room after the game,” said Woolery. “What are the chances of me only scoring two league goals and them both being at Ibrox?

“I definitely need to work on my goals and assists tally. I have been out of the team for a while, so it’s always nice to come back in and prove maybe why I should be playing. Hopefully I can build from this now. I feel like I’ve been rested and recharged. Personally I hope I can help push the team on.”

In a congested battle for the top six, with only five points separating fourth-placed Hibs and 10th-placed Ross County, Woolery revealed Motherwell felt their season was on the line when they trailed 2-0 at half-time on Sunday.

“We had a team talk saying the second half could make or break our season,” said the 27-year-old.

“We just had to come out fighting and try to get a bit of momentum going into the last five games (before the split).

“We haven’t had good form since Christmas and we have a tough game coming up (at home to Ross County) on Wednesday. We just had to get a bit of team spirit going and fight for each other. Hopefully we can build from that. I think it’s clear to see we can do it, so we just have to push on now.”

