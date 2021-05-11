President resigns from Civil Service Strollers in protest at Rangers and Celtic Colts vote to enter Lowland League

Civil Service Sports Ground at Christie Gillies Park. (Picture: SNS)

Now, after Lowland League clubs voted to invite the Old Firm’s secondary sides into the fifth tier for a one year pilot trial entry, one club president has shown his opposition to the move by resigning in protest at the vote outcome.

Civil Service Strollers president Russell Pryde will step down from his position at the Muirhouse-based club.

Rangers: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Rangers: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Edinburgh side was one of the first to raise questions over the discussions last week when a statement suggested positions in the Lowland League should first be offered to clubs in the East of Scotland league, before the Premiership clubs’ colts teams.

Now, after voting against the admission plans, Mr Pryde will leave his role at Christie Gillies Park.

A club statement read: "Russell Pryde has informed the club that he intends to stand down as the president of Civil Service Strollers at the forthcoming club AGM.

"Russell's resignation included the following statement: ‘It is with great regret that I will be resigning as president of Civil Service Strollers. My issue is not with the club, it is with being associated with a decision that agrees that buying rule change is acceptable. I remain committed to the club and will offer my support in different ways."

Rangers and Celtic’s colts will pay £25,000 each to enter, but will not be eligible for promotion from the Lowland League which they are expected to contest for one year next season. Clubs voted 11-5 in favour of their entry at Monday night’s league meeting.