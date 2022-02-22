Premiership clubs to hold VAR summit after costs revealed

While many major leagues across Europe are using the video assistant referee technology, Scottish teams have only been exposed to it in European competitions.

Calls for VAR to be implemented have heightened over the past few weeks, with a spate of controversial decisions from match officials dominating the agenda.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, it is understood each Premiership outfit will have to pay up to £100,000 per season for the cameras and set-up.

VAR could be in the Scottish game by the end of the year.

The finances of VAR will be debated and while nothing will be decided at the meeting, a vote is expected before the 2021/22 season is out. All 42 SPFL members would be asked to take part in the ballot, although only clubs in the Premiership will need to foot the bill.

It is anticipated that, if VAR was successfully voted through, then the technology would be ready for use after the World Cup in December. Current SFA referees are already going through training for it.