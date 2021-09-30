Manchester United keeping tabs on Scottish Premiership, Celtic and Rangers receive huge injury updates, Hibs given boost on striker front - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Aberdeen ace Calvin Ramsay. Picture: SNS

Goldson out of Europa League clash

Connor Goldson will be absent from Rangers’ Europa League clash with Sparta Prague on Thursday evening. The defender, who missed the recent win over St Johnstone for Covid reasons, didn’t travel with the rest of the squad in heading out to the Czech Republic. (Scottish Sun)

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic injury boost

Callum McGregor could make a dramatic return to the Celtic side for the club’s Europa League encounter at home to Bayer Leverkusen, Ange Postecoglou has revealed. The Parkhead club’s captain hasn’t featured since being forced off with a hamstring problem in win with Ross Country two-and-a-half weeks ago. (The Scotsman)

Starfelt unhappy with form

Carl Starfelt has conceded he has yet to produce his desired form in a Celtic jersey. The Swedish defender acknowledges the responsibilities placed on him by Ange Postecoglou’s building-from-the-back attack-focused philosophy have required him to broaden his footballing horizons. (The Scotsman)

Man United tracking Aberdeen star

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay. The Old Trafford club have regularly had the 18-year-old scouted this season amid serious interest from fellow English Premier League side Everton. (Scottish Sun)

Doidge nearing return

Hibs could welcome Christian Doidge back into the first team fray a couple of months ahead of schedule. The Hibs striker is sidelined with a damaged Achilles, and early appraisals suggested he could be out until January, but he could now be back into the first team set-up as early as November. (Evening News)

Griffiths in ‘OK’ spirits

Dundee boss James McPake has insisted Leigh Griffiths remains in “OK” spirits despite the ongoing fall-out from last week’s smoke bomb incident at Dens Park. The Celtic loanee has been charged by both the Scottish FA and the police for kicking the pyrotechnic into the away end. (The Scotsman)

Grant eases pressure

Dunfermline manager Peter Grant eased some of the pressure on himself after his team fought back at Stark’s Park to earn a 1-1 draw with Raith Rovers. The Pars are still rooted to the foot of the cinch Championship, but last night’s comeback against their rivals gives some cause for optimism. (The Scotsman)

Message from the editor