Premier League games could be postponed on back of Rangers v Napoli switch - impact on SPFL?

On Sunday, UEFA confirmed the switch of the game at Ibrox from Tuesday to Wednesday.

In a statement the organisation revealed the decision was taken “due to severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

The Queen's coffin is due to be flown to London from Edinburgh on Tuesday after making its way to Scotland’s capital from Balmoral on Sunday.

According to The Times, English teams will look to police advice following the Rangers-Napoli situation with the Queen's funeral to take place on Monday.

A meeting is due to take place between the government and major sports regarding the next week's sporting action. There is a full EFL fixture card across Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as English sides involved in Champions League action before the Premier League is due to return at the weekend.

The plan is for as many events to go ahead as possible. Due to policing issues around the state funeral, services could be stretched meaning games could face postponement.

In the Premier League alone, there are three games due to take place in London, including Chelsea v Liverpool on Sunday.

The past weekend's Scottish football fixture card was postponed. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Scotsman understands games north of the border are expected to go ahead as normal after the postponement of all professional fixtures this past weekend which provoked criticism.