'Playing for Rangers is better than EPL' - Ibrox newboy on turning down Premier League offers

Fashion Sakala rejected interest from around Europe to join Rangers. Picture: Getty

The Zambian international will join once his contract with Oostende expires.

Sakala’s impressive performances in the Belgian top-flight led to plenty of interest from around Europe.

Rangers: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports

The 24-year-old struck 16 goals in 33 league games which brought a number of offers for him to consider.

After talks with Steven Gerrard, however, he was convinced to sign a four-year deal with the Scottish champions.

“I had a lot of teams interested in me. I had two teams in the Premier League and I met them in England,” he told Studio Ken. “They explained how they wanted me to play.

“I had two teams from the top five in France – I also met with them. But I spoke to Gerrard and after he talked to me, I felt I had to move to Rangers.

“It’s a very big thing, a dream come true for me. Playing for Rangers is better than playing for other teams in the Premier League or France.

“I believe I’ve made the right decision. Even if I had the options again, I’d still make the same decision. I’d still choose Rangers.”

Sakala was enthused by his talks with Gerrard and joining “one of the most successful clubs in the world”.

“Gerrard talked to me like a real man,” he said. “I knew he could help me in my career.