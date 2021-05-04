Rangers confirm signing of pacey Fashion Sakala on four-year deal

Fashion Sakala is reportedly close to agreeing a deal with Rangers. Picture: Getty

The Zambian international’s deal with Belgian top-flight side Oostende was due to expire in June and a pre-contract agreement has been reached, with the player joining in the summer, subject to international clearance and a work permit being received.

There had been strong interest from elsewhere but the player was keen for the Ibrox move.

“I am very much excited to start this exciting journey with Rangers,” the player told the club's website. It has been one of my dreams, and I feel like this is a dream come true to join Rangers – one of the greatest clubs in the world.

“They have a great fanbase and a great history, and I believe we will share great memories together.

“In my role as a striker, I know what the club needs from me and what the fans expect. The club has great players and I just want to learn from them and try to bring something that helps the team get the results.”

Sakala has had a strong season in Belgium, scoring 13 goals in 28 league appearances.

Gerrard said: “Fashion is a player who we have been aware of for some time. He fits our profile and has the attributes to not only thrive in Scotland but on the European stage as well. We are excited to see him fulfil his potential under the coaching staff at Auchenowie. We look forward to welcoming him at the beginning of pre season.”

Rangers are preparing to defend their Premiership title next season, plus they will return to the Champions League after impressive runs in the Europa League over the past two campaigns.

“We started our planning for next season in January and we are really pleased that Fashion’s commitment to join Rangers is another significant and positive step in that process,” sporting director Ross Wilson said.

“He had a number of exciting clubs he could move to this summer, but his enthusiasm to join Rangers was clear from early on in our discussions.”

He added: “We wanted to add more pace and power to the group across January and the summer and I am pleased that we have done that, firstly with Scott Wright and now with Fashion Sakala.”