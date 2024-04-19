Philippe Clement reveals Rangers mood ahead of Hearts - but mixed news on injury front

Rangers manager Philippe Clement says his team will “grow again” after two damaging results in their quest to become Premiership champions.

The Ibrox club lost 3-2 at Ross County last weekend and then drew 0-0 at Dundee. As a result, they trail league leaders Celtic by three points with an inferior goal difference going into the final five matches of the campaign. Attention switches to the Scottish Cup this weekend, though, with Rangers taking on Hearts on Sunday.

Speaking at his pre-match broadcast press conference, Clement said: “I know what I am doing at this club and that we are on the right road together, there are always bumps along the way. Now it is about taking the maximum out if the situation. We will grow again the next couple of weeks, and showing the quality on the pitch. The mood is hungry, there is a desire to get into the next game – that is what I expect.

“We didn't get the result and we could have done several things better, we have been working on that to get better heading into the weekend. There is nobody who can be more critical than me, I want to win everything. That is the mentality that is necessary at clubs like this. That's why I love to be here. We are going to play our own game, we believe in ourselves and go to show our quality. To win we need a better performance than Wednesday for sure. We need to take the right lessons and do the right things. It's a very interesting test for the players.”