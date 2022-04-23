Leon Balogun Rangers red card: Giovanni van Bronckhorst points to 'close margins' and prefers to look at performance of team

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst acknowledges the travelling support at Fir Park after his team's 3-1 win over Motherwell. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Balogun was sent off after just 28 minutes and will now be suspended for next Sunday’s potentially title-defining Old Firm clash at Celtic Park.

Rangers players and coaching staff reacted angrily when referee Nick Walsh produced a yellow card for Juahni Ojala after what they felt was a similar foul on Scott Wright minutes later.

“I mean obviously they are two tackles both with the intention to win the ball,” said van Bronckhorst. “The margins are really close in those tackles.

"We just have to accept the red card we had. We couldn’t do anything about it. It is the decision of the ref and we had to go on. I concentrated more on how to play and eventually it gave us the win.”

Rangers led through an early own goal from Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly, albeit also claimed by Wright, before Ross Tierney equalised after Balogun’s dismissal. But Scott Wright’s early second half goal and a James Tavernier penalty sealed all three points.

"We had to adjust the game plan, of course,” added van Bronckhorst. “We started off really well, were 1-0 up and in control of the game.

"Of course with the red card we have to switch to a different way of playing. I think we did it really well, especially the second half.

"We had half time to change things a little bit when we had the ball but also defensively. I think it worked out well and then you just have to make sure you create the chances.

"Although we are one man less, the players did what we wanted and also with 10 men we had chances to score.”

Van Bronckhorst praised the contibutions of both Wright and Fashion Sakala.

"They were very useful, both have qualities, are quick and fast with the ball and their movement off the ball is good,” he said.