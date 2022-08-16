'One percent maybe': Rangers draw prompts Sir Alex Ferguson admission from PSV coach

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managing his team in front of his former Old Trafford manager was one of the Dutchman's career highlights so far after taking over the reins at the Phillips Stadion in the summer.

"I was especially proud he saw me coaching,” he said of their meeting. “I’m glad he is well. I spoke to him briefly - he’s well, doing great and his family is well. It was great to see him and for him to see me on the touchline at Ibrox is a proud moment.”

Asked if he hoped to be half as successful as his old boss van Nistelrooy laughed: “One percent maybe!”

PSV head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy during a UEFA Champions League Play-Off Round match between Rangers and PSV Eindhoven. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“As a player I learned an unbelievable amount of things from him. When you start to develop as a coach you look back at managers I had - what they did, form a team, style of play and manage an individual and he is such an example in that sense.”

Ferguson could not have failed to be impressed by the spectacle served up at a packed Ibrox which swung in the Dutch favour, then the home side’s and then back level late on in another raucous European evening on the southside of Glasgow.

It leaves a very level tie still in he balance for the return leg next Wednesday – a fate that van Nistelrooy insists was the right outcome.

"We know what it’s like with a great support behind us. Rangers had spells where the crowd lifts the team in such a way you really notice – not many places you feel it like this. Next week we will have that.

“Both teams are very level with quality and playing style. It’s really reduced to one game and a final at home now.