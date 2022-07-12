One in, one out at Rangers as Rabbi Matondo arrival followed by loan departure

The 18-year-old striker, who made his first-team debut as a substitute against Hearts on the final day of the 2021-22 Premiership season, has joined Partick Thistle on a season-long loan with a recall option in January.

Rangers reportedly fended off interest from English Premier League clubs when they signed Weston for £250,000 from Blackpool in July 2020.

He was top scorer in the club’s B team last season, firing home 35 goals in the Lowland League, now Rangers want the well-regarded teenager to test himself at a higher level by gaining first-team experience in the Championship.

Partick boss Ian McCall said: “We’ve been looking for another striker to add to our group and we’re very happy to welcome Tony to the club. The numbers tell you that he knows where the back of the net is and at just 18, he’ll be keen to come here and impress.

“He certainly offers something completely different to Brian Graham and Anton Dowds. He’s got a bit more pace and agility and I think we need to have that option in the squad. It’ll be a step up for him, without a doubt, but I believe he’ll be able to adapt and be an important player for us.”

Matondo, meanwhile, has signed a four-year deal after completing a €3million move from Schalke and becomes the club's fourth summer signing following the arrivals of John Souttar, Antonio Colak and fellow Welsh star Tom Lawrence.

“I am just looking forward to getting on the pitch at Ibrox in front of the amazing fans we have here at Rangers and I am excited,” Matondo said.

Rangers striker Tony Weston has joined Partick Thistle on loan. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)