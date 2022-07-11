Rangers transfers: What to expect from Rabbi Matondo & Malik Tillman: pace, Kent comparison, Aribo replacement

John Souttar was signed on a pre-contract deal from Hearts and has been followed recently by Croatian international striker Antonio Colak and Welsh international midfielder Tom Lawrence.

The club are keen to bolster their attacking options, especially after the departure of Joe Aribo to Southampton in a deal which could be worth around £10million.

Two targets are understood to be Wales and Schalke 04 star Rabbi Matdondo and Bayern Munich starlet Malik Tillman.

Rabbi Matondo

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan in the Belgian top-flight with Cercle Brugge, scoring ten goals in 27 games in all competitions.

Matondo would certainly add an extra attacking dimension to the Rangers attack. Schalke have made use of him as a striker, on either flank and in a deeper central role. During a loan spell at Stoke City he predominantly played wide right, while last season in Belgium saw him operate from the left.

It is arguably in a wide role where he is most effective and can utilise his blistering speed, running in behind full-backs or making infield runs behind centre-backs. Or, with the ball, picking it up and driving at opponents.

Rabbi Matondo is understood to be in transfer talks with Rangers. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

When played out left, there are similarities with Regan Charles-Cook at Ross County last season in that he attacks the box when the ball is on the other side, getting in good areas to react to rebounds or get himself in good positions.

His creative output last season was not too dissimilar to Ryan Kent in terms of assists and expected assists per 90. On the left, he won’t cross that often but when he does it is often low and hard.

Matondo is the type of player who will stretch a game vertically and offer a threat on the counter-attack, with his running off the ball or the ability to carry it up the pitch himself. He likes to dribble and will put full-backs on the back foot but his awareness and decision making will need improvement.

Malik Tillman

Malik Tillman is one of the latest names to be linked with a move to Ibrox. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

The 20-year-old US international appears to be lined up as a possible Aribo replacement. Another who is versatile and can operate in different attacking roles.

He is a much different profile of player than Matondo and featured a handful of times for Bayern Munich's first-team last season.

Mobile but not nearly as quick as Matondo, Tillman is a strong presence standing at over 6ft and likes to get on the ball on the turn and create.

He may not protect the ball as well as Aribo but is technically good and can play off either foot and could easily be viewed as someone with a more killer instinct in trying to drive the game forward, getting into more scoring positions.