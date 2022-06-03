'Not thinking about leaving' - Rangers star in final year of deal delivers positive transfer news for fans

The Nigerian international gave supporters a huge transfer boost when speaking to a radio station in his homeland.

Aribo is heading into the final year of his contract at Rangers and has been linked with a move to England with reported interest from clubs south of the border.

Aribo suggested he'd be open to a contract extension as he expressed his happiness at being at Rangers.

"I don’t know (of any interest),” he said. "I never knew about anything to be honest, I just focused on football.

"I’m happy at Rangers, I’ve been happy since I got here and I’ve loved every single minute of it.

"So I’ve just been focused on here and I just want to stay focused because at the end of the day, I’m a Rangers player and I’m not thinking about leaving because I’m really happy here."

Joe Aribo is happy at Rangers. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Aribo, at points last season, was Rangers' best player before encountering a dip in standards. However, he demonstrated his versatility and how important he is to the team, being able to fill in different roles to a high standard, by taking on the central attacking position in the final weeks of the season.