'Will need to look at offloading' - The 'mistake' Rangers will look to avoid over selling £30m trio

There are four first-team players, in Allan McGregor, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun and Steven Davis, out of contract. Then there is Calvin Bassey, his standing and price tag have skyrocketed after huge performances at centre-back, including a man of the match display in the Europa League final.

Perhaps most interestingly is how the club will deal with the situations of Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent and Joe Aribo.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Like Bassey all three are out of contract and Rangers won’t want to see any follow Goldson who looks like he will depart on a free.

Club legend Barry Ferguson reckons they “can't allow a Connor Goldson scenario again” and valued the trio at £30million-plus.

"[The worry is] letting guys run down their contract,” he told Go Radio Football Show.

"I think Rangers won't make that same mistake with guys like that going into the final year. They will say to them 'right, do you want to be here?' and if not Rangers will need to look at offloading.

"If he had a year (left) you would get good money for Connor Goldson, no doubt about it.

Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos will soon enter the final year of their contracts. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

"I think Rangers will be sitting down with these guys and seeing what kind of vibe they get. If they want to try something different, and if they do then Rangers might need to go and sell them.”

Ferguson believes Rangers will have already spoken with Bassey about his future with a decision whether to cash in on him or tie him down on a long-term extension.

The former Leicester City youngster has already been linked with a big-money move to Aston Villa, as well as Bayern Munich and Chelsea.

"In terms of Bassey, I would be very surprised if Rangers haven't sat him down since the Scottish Cup final," Ferguson said. “I would have sat him down as soon as he came into the dressing room.

"He is Rangers biggest asset now. If you drew a centre back you would draw Calvin Bassey.