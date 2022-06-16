'Not the usual profile Rangers go for' - Ibrox club to target 'elite level' Champions League players

The Ibrox club have been strongly linked with the in-demand Sunderland and Scotland striker.

Formerly of Ross County and St Mirren, Stewart fired 26 goals to help the Black Cats win promotion to the English Championship, earning Scotland recognition due to his excellent goal scoring form.

It was reported that the 25-year-old is a potential replacement for Alfredo Morelos if the Colombian leaves Rangers. However, that is not the case.

Morelos is understood to be in talks over a new deal after entering the final year of his contract, while Rangers maintain interest in Stewart, who can play in a wider attacking role.

Ex-Ibrox star Alan Hutton reckons his former club will have more “elite level” targets as they pursue Champions League football.

"You’re going for Champions League football, that’s how high the bar is at this moment in time,” he told Football Insider.

“Can he play to that level? We’re unsure. Of course, he was outstanding in League One but we’re talking about elite level. Only time will tell if he can reach those heights.

Ross Stewart has been inked with Rangers. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“I’m pretty sure [Rangers manager] Giovanni van Bronckhorst will have sights on a few different players. Stewart is a particular type of number nine. He’s a big guy, he’s not the usual profile that Rangers go for.

“So they might look to bring in another type of attacking threat as well.”