Rangers transfers: Defender now hunted by two clubs, Allan McGregor future, Josh McPake

The 29-year-old left-back has just concluded a spell on international duty with Croatia and will now head on holiday, but speculation continues about his future.

Despite having two years left on his Rangers contract, the former Osijek player has been linked with a move away from Ibrox for some time now.

Trabzonspor, who last season clinched the Super Lig title, are looking for a new left-back after Tymoteusz Puchacz returned to Union Berlin after a loan spell and their manager Abdullah Avci wants to strengthen that part of his team ahead of Champions League qualifiers.

Rangers defender Borna Barisic is attracting interest from Turkey and Italy.

However, they may face competition from a club in Serie A, with the Daily Record reporting interest from the Italian top flight.

Rangers would command a sizeable fee for Barisic, with him being an established internationalist and under contract for another 24 months.

Another player who looks set for the Ibrox exit door is 20-year-old forward Josh McPake, with Israeli outfit Hapoel Be’er Sheva credited with an interest by Football Scotland.

McPake spent last season on loan with Morecambe and Harrogate Town and it is expected that the Scotland Under-21 internationalist will leave this summer, with Be’er Sheva interested in a loan or a permanent transfer.

Meanwhile, talks continue over the future of veteran goalkeeper Allan McGregor, whose contract expired at the end of the season.