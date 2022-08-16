'No, why?' Rangers boss bats away Alfredo Morelos temptation question

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ibrox side were pegged back after being gifted the lead when Walter Benitez allowed Tom Lawrence’s speculative 30-yard free kick slip through his grasp. Slack marking allowed Armando Obispo to head home from a corner with 12 minutes left.

Antonio Colak, who levelled the scores in the first half after Ibrahim Sangare’s opener, played the full 90 minutes. He has now scored four goals in four successive matches.

Van Bronckhorst was asked if he had considered turning to Morelos, who was among the substitutes as he continues his comeback from injury. “No. Why?” he said. “Well, Colak played fine, he had energy and was very dangerous. For me, that wasn't a point I had to change.

The Ibrox manager praised the Croatian’s industry. "Colak's workrate when we don't have the ball is really good,” he said. “He scored a great goal and I am happy with his performance. In the Champions League, at this stage it's also about when you don't have the ball and he brought great energy.”

Van Bronckhorst has strong belief Rangers can still progress despite the problems in defence that saw them lose two goals from corners. The hosts took the lead for the first time in the tie when Benitez failed to hold Lawrence’s free-kick but they could not hold on with PSV levelling late on

"We got the free-kick from Tom to go 2-1 up but you know, all goals count,” said Van Bronckhorst.

"How you score doesn't matter! In the end, we lost a goal from a set-piece and that was disappointing.

"But the tie is still open and we have the chance to go through next week. Of course we can do it.