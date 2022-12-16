Nine players linked with Rangers ahead of the January transfer window - and possible departures

Rangers returned to competitive action on Thursday evening when they defeated Hibs at Ibrox. It was good start to life under new manager Michae Beale who replaced Giovanni van Bronckhorst after the Dutchman was sacked in November.

Beale had plenty to get his teeth into during the World Cup break as he assesses a bloated squad but one which has been hit with numerous injuries, many of which have been long-term, including Ianis Hagi, Filip Helander, Kemar Roofe and John Souttar. The likes of Connor Goldson, Ben Davies and Tom Lawrence have missed large chunks.

It was confirmed that there would be scope for the new manager to bring in new players in January but as of yet there has not been anything which can be described as concrete. There has been plenty of focus on individuals who could leave. There has been reported interest in Glen Kamara but Beale admitted that the player is too good for those who have been touted as possible bidders. There has also been a lot of talk around the futures of Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos. Both are in the final year of their respective contracts but the manager has spoken of his desire to keep both.

Regarding incomings, here are nine players who have been linked with an Ibrox switch...

Ryan Porteous

Former Hibs manager Jim Duffy raised plenty of eyebrows recently when he revealed that Rangers were keen on Ryan Porteous having heard it on the grapevine. The Easter Road star is set to depart the Hibees, most likely in January, after the club confirmed the player had turned down a lucrative contract extension. Due to the centre-back’s chequered past with the Ibrox club such a move would certainly go down as a shock. The Scotsman recently reported, however, there has been no official approach made and it is understood a move to Rangers is very unlikely. There is reported interest in the English Championship and Italy.

Ahmed Kendouci

The 23-year-old Algerian is one of the most highly-rated individuals in his homeland with a string of excellent performances for ES Seif who sit fourth in the top flight. Kendouci, a versatile playmaker, leads the scoring charts with eight goals, three more than anyone else. There is understood to be interest from Egypt. A move away fell through last year and he is reported to be available for a small seven-figure sum.

Jerry Yates has been linked to Rangers but is a key player for Blackpool. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

James Wilson

The Hearts starlet is very highly rated at Tynecastle Park and is reportedly attracting interest from Celtic and Rangers, as well as down south, including Manchester United. Not yet 16, he won the club's academy player of the year last season. Hearts sporting director Joe Savage revealed at the club’s AGM that they “are doing our best to make sure he sees the pathway is here and he can break into the first-team”.

Kenny McLean

The Scotland and Norwich City midfielder is one of those names constantly linked with a move to Ibrox and his boyhood club. The former St Mirren and Aberdeen star has been at Carrow Road since 2018, playing nearly 138 games across the Championship, Premier League and domestic cups. Any talk of a move to Rangers in January was silenced when he committed his future to the Canaries last month, signing an extension until 2025. However, he has admitted that he would be open to playing for Rangers one day, revealing he is likely to return to Glasgow. He told the Talk Norwich City podcast: "Would I love it one day? Of course. If you're brought up and that's who you support, then of course I would. My family would be over the moon."

Hibs star Ryan Porteous has been linked with Rangers. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Antoine Semenyo

The 22-year-old is a reported target of both Celtic and Rangers with talk of a bid of £5million. The 22-year-old forward was part of the Ghana World Cup squad. Capable of playing in different attacking roles, his goalscoring record is not prolific with just 17 goals in 117 appearances for Bristol City.

Lyndon Dykes

This may be a case of outlets adding two to two. Michael Beale has left Queens Park Rangers and Rangers are now being linked with the totemic striker. The 27-year-old Scotland striker has six goals in 22 appearances this season in the English second tier and 27 in 102 games since joining the Loftus Road side. He would certainly provide Rangers with a different forward option. He caused plenty of trouble when Livingston striker and has done likewise for Scotland. A move to Ibrox is, however, unlikely.

Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes worked with Michael Beale at QPR. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Ben Jackson

The 21-year-old is a versatile left-sided player who has come to prominence under the management of Mark Fotheringham. It is that flexibility which has helped him become a key player and have a £1.5million price tag put on him amidst links to Ibrox. It is hard to see where he fits in at Ibrox considering the formation and the number of left-back options.

Jerry Yates

With nine goals in 22 league appearances so far, Yates is likely to be key to Blackpool’s survival this season with the Seasiders sitting 23rd in the English second tier but just two points from safety. His importance can be seen by how much he is valued by his club with the Blackpool Gazette reporting it would take a £5million fee to prise him away. The 26-year-old is also said to be interesting West Brom.

Deniz Undav

