Ahmed Kendouci: Rangers linked with Algerian star, top scorer, low 7-figure fee, competition

Rangers are reportedly interested in Algerian midfielder Ahmed Kendouci after he has continued to impress in his homeland.

The 23-year-old is one of the most highly rated stars in the country’s Ligue 1. This season sees him leading the top scorer list with eight in 12 matches for ES Seif who sit third in the league, four points off top.

It is form which has attracted interest from Rangers, according to reports in Africa, as well as Egyptian giants Al Ahly. It has been reported he may be available for a small seven-figure fee with a move having fallen through a year ago. Kendouci would provide plenty of versatility, capable of playing various midfield roles as well as on the left.

New manager Michael Beale revealed there would be money available for him in the January transfer market and that he had his eye on strengthening two areas.

Ahmed Kendouci has been linked with Rangers. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

“There will be money available to recruit in January,” he said. “I’ll be keen to do it if I don’t get the right vibe off one or two players in the squad right now. Without mentioning names, I have to get the right vibe off certain players. I have to know they’re still the boy that we recruited to come in. Because if they don’t want to be here, I don’t want them. And I don’t think the club does either.