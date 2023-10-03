All Sections
Next Rangers manager: Frank Lampard 'interested' in Ibrox talks as new favourite installed for position

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is the new favourite to become the next manager of Rangers, with reports claiming that he would be “interested” in talks with the Ibrox hierarchy.
By Ross McLeish
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 21:30 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 21:36 BST
Frank Lampard was most recently at Chelsea.
The former England internationalist, who has been out of football management since leaving Stamford Bridge as a caretaker boss at the end of last season, is now the 2/1 favourite with some bookmakers to succeed Michael Beale at Rangers. The 45-year-old replaced Yokohama F Marinos’ Kevin Muscat and AZ Alkmaar manager Pascal Jansen at the head of the betting, with the BBC reporting that Lampard, who has permanent roles at Derby County, Chelsea and Everton on his CV would welcome talks with the Rangers board.

Rangers are not expected to appoint a new manager before the international break commences next week, with interim manager Steven Davis taking charge of Thursday’s Europa League match against Aris Limassol and Sunday’s Premiership encounter with St Mirren in Paisley on Sunday. Chief executive James Bisgrove has not travelled with the team to Cyprus for the tie against Aris, focusing on the search for a new manager as a shortlist is drawn up.

Beale was sacked on Sunday evening following the 3-1 league defeat by Aberdeen that left Rangers seven points behind leaders Celtic after just seven matches. His backroom staff also had their contracts terminated, with the Ibrox directors prepared to take their time in a bid to avoid another failed tenure. Beale was only in situ for 307 and failed to land silverware in his time at the club.

