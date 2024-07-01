New Rangers signing reveals pride, Philippe Clement factor, and what he knows about the fans

Frenchman arrives after signing pre-contract with Ibrox club

New Rangers signing Clinton Nsiala has spoken of his pride over his move to Ibrox and how manager Philippe Clement was a big factor in his decision.

The 20-year-old defender checked into the club's Auchenhowie training base for the first time on Monday after signing a pre-contract to join the Glasgow side once his AC Milan deal expired.

The former France Under-16 international played for the Milan Under-19s side, reaching the final of the UEFA Youth League last season. He was on the fringes of the first-team, and was included in some matchday squads, although he never made a senior appearance for the Serie A giants.

New Rangers signing Clinton Nsiala (right) in action for AC Milan U19. (Photo by Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/AC Milan via Getty Images)

The former Nantes youngster is now keen to make the next step under Clement – and experience playing in front of a Rangers crowd.

Nsiala told the Rangers website: "First of all, there’s a huge sense of pride .This club is legendary, with lots of titles and lots of prestige, including in Europe. I’m honestly very honoured to sign for this club.

"I know it’s a club that the fans are very committed to. They put so much heart in getting behind the team in every competition. I feel a big sense of responsibility, and lots of anticipation and excitement about experiencing the atmosphere too.

“I know he [the manager] coached at Monaco, as well as in the Belgian league. He always puts a lot of faith in young players. As a young player, that was a big factor for me in my decision to come to Glasgow.