New favourites emerge to replace Rangers boss Steven Gerrard - if rumoured Aston Villa move proceeds

Bookmakers are split on the favourite to take over from Steven Gerrard at Rangers – if the Ibrox manager leaves the club at all.

By David Oliver
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 3:51 pm
Updated Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 3:52 pm
Markets are already speculating who could follow Steven Gerrard at Ibrox (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Markets opened on a potential successor at the Scottish champions with intense speculation around Gerrard’s future and the current vacancy at Aston Villa.

No talks have been confirmed or permission granted despite the rumours but with the former Liverpool captain strong odds-on to take over at Villa Park, further betting markets have opened on potential replacement at Rangers.

The uncertainty over Gerrard's future is mirrored in the markets with THREE different favourites in the markets.

Gary McAllister was early front-runner when the prices were first compiled, however former Norwich City manager Alex Neil and ex-Ibrox midfielder Giovanni van Bronckhorst have both been backed in to short odds leading the Betfair and McBookie lists respectively.

Other names including John Terry, Frank Lampard and Dean Smith have drifted in the markets but former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is also a market mover.

