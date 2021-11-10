Ally McCoist reveals next Rangers manager choice if Steven Gerrard leaves for Aston Villa

Former Ranger manager Ally McCoist would be happy to see axed Aston Villa manager Dean Smith at Ibrox if Steven Gerrard departs. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Gerrard is the firm favourite to become the next Villa manager following the sacking of Dean Smith who was axed after a run of five consecutive defeats in the English Premier League, leaving the West Midlands side 16th in the table.

Appointed in October 2018, Smith guided Villa to 11th place in the top flight last season, two years after taking them up from the Championship.

And McCoist believes that he would be an ideal candidate to replace Gerrard at Rangers should the Englishman be tempted to take over the Villa hotseat.

He told talkSPORT: "I think the next manager of Aston Villa will be Roberto Martinez. My reason for saying that is probably my heart ruling my head.

"I would be gutted if Gerrard left but thankful for him winning the title last season. It is a big decision.

"A lot of people think it is a straight forward decision. Hopefully Steven won't regret it.

"Longer term I would love to see him manage Liverpool. I think that is where his heart is."

"By the way I said that yesterday. I would take Dean Smith. I would."