Ally McCoist reveals next Rangers manager choice if Steven Gerrard leaves for Aston Villa

Ally McCoist has given his backing to a possible Rangers managerial swap involving Steven Gerrard and the man he is being tipped to replace at Aston Villa.

By Matthew Elder
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 11:11 am
Former Ranger manager Ally McCoist would be happy to see axed Aston Villa manager Dean Smith at Ibrox if Steven Gerrard departs. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Gerrard is the firm favourite to become the next Villa manager following the sacking of Dean Smith who was axed after a run of five consecutive defeats in the English Premier League, leaving the West Midlands side 16th in the table.

Appointed in October 2018, Smith guided Villa to 11th place in the top flight last season, two years after taking them up from the Championship.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

And McCoist believes that he would be an ideal candidate to replace Gerrard at Rangers should the Englishman be tempted to take over the Villa hotseat.

He told talkSPORT: "I think the next manager of Aston Villa will be Roberto Martinez. My reason for saying that is probably my heart ruling my head.

"I would be gutted if Gerrard left but thankful for him winning the title last season. It is a big decision.

"A lot of people think it is a straight forward decision. Hopefully Steven won't regret it.

"Longer term I would love to see him manage Liverpool. I think that is where his heart is."

"By the way I said that yesterday. I would take Dean Smith. I would."

Gerrard to Villa 'close to being done' as McCoist told: 'You're going to lose him'

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Ally McCoistSteven GerrardAston VillaDean Smith
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.