New date for Rangers' trip to Fir Park confirmed as SPFL respond to Ibrox side's request to aid their bid for Europa League glory

Rangers’ Premiership fixture against Motherwell at Fir Park this weekend has been brought forward by 24 hours to give the Scottish champions additional time to prepare for the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against RB Leipzig in Germany the following Thursday.

By Stephen Halliday
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 3:46 pm
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been successful in his request for more time to prepare for the first leg of the Europa League semi-final against RB Leipzig. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

A spokesperson for the SPFL said: “We received a request from Rangers to bring forward their game away to Motherwell, which was scheduled for Sunday 24 April, to the previous day, giving Rangers more time to prepare for their Europa League semi-final against RB Leipzig.

“We are very pleased to be able to accommodate this request and the Motherwell v Rangers game will now be rescheduled to Saturday 23 April, with a 12noon kick off.

“We would like to record our sincere appreciation to Motherwell FC, Sky Sports and Police Scotland for accommodating this change, and wish Rangers the very best of luck in their European campaign.”

