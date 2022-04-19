New date for Rangers' trip to Fir Park confirmed as SPFL respond to Ibrox side's request to aid their bid for Europa League glory

A spokesperson for the SPFL said: “We received a request from Rangers to bring forward their game away to Motherwell, which was scheduled for Sunday 24 April, to the previous day, giving Rangers more time to prepare for their Europa League semi-final against RB Leipzig.
“We are very pleased to be able to accommodate this request and the Motherwell v Rangers game will now be rescheduled to Saturday 23 April, with a 12noon kick off.
“We would like to record our sincere appreciation to Motherwell FC, Sky Sports and Police Scotland for accommodating this change, and wish Rangers the very best of luck in their European campaign.”