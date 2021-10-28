Neil McCann fires Rangers title 'concern' and warns champions 'lack urgency' after 2-2 draw with Aberdeen

Neil McCann

The former Ibrox winger highlighted a “lack of urgency” in his old side’s play having watched their most recent game against Aberdeen end in a 2-2 draw at Ibrox.

The Dons surged into a 2-0 lead at Ibrox before Alfredo Morelos pulled one back and a late James Tavernier penalty rescued a point.

But McCann was unimpressed and stated the way Rangers are currently playing is “a concern” despite their two-point lead at the top.

"I didn’t see much spark at all.

"On reflection, they didn’t create anything, and that’s a concern. How they’re playing at the minute is a concern for Steven Gerrard,” the former Dundee boss said before praising Aberdeen captain Scott Brown who “could have played with slippers on”.

McCann has called for more pace and urgency from Rangers and added: “They’re really missing Ryan Kent.”

Speaking on Rangers TV’s post-match analysis he went on: “You’ve got Scott Brown playing as a central one of a three - and he could have played with his slippers on.

“Morelos was walking about - there’s no movement, no urgency.

"There’s no urgency in a lot of players and that needs to be much better from Rangers if they’re to keep going, winning games and retaining their title.

“Steven and the coaching team really need to get into this side and get them energised because they’ve gone a bit flat for me.”

McCann was sharing the studio analyst duties with former team-mate Craig Moore and the Australian defender believed Rangers got the rub of the green in decisions leading to each goal – the first for a free-kick awarded to Joe Aribo in the first half and then the penalty award which Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass described as “a bit of a coming together, not a penalty kick”.

Moore concurred with McCann stating “there was nothing clear cut” and added: “You can’t give any team, let alone Aberdeen, an opportunity to hang onto something [at Ibrox].

He went on: “I think they’re lucky with the free-kick for the first goal and at the penalty the supporters play a huge role in putting pressure on the referee.”