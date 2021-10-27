Steven Gerrard says grief no excuse for Rangers as he points to defensive flaws in 2-2 draw with Aberdeen

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard urges his team on during their 2-2 draw against Aberdeen at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Scottish champions had to recover from a 2-0 deficit to earn a draw against Aberdeen which sees them now just two points clear of in-form Celtic at the top of the table.

“There will be no excuses at all,” said Gerrard on the night Rangers paid emotional tribute to his legendary predecessor Smith who passed away at the age of 73 on Tuesday.

“Of course, the last 24 to 48 hours have been tough for everyone connected with the club, and not just people at Rangers.

“The football world, the media, people who have been lucky enough to spend time with Walter - I think the tributes have been very fitting for him and his family, they should be very proud of what he achieved here at Rangers and at other clubs, but also the human being that he was.

“It has been tough, but that had nothing to do with how we looked and how we wanted to look so there will certainly be no excuses.

“I thought the fans were tremendous. In the 73rd minute, the noise, the support and the way they tried to get behind the team. They were terrific.

“It’s been tough for them because they have lost an icon, a legend, someone they love – and that’s never easy.

“But we need to give our fans more from a home point of view. Otherwise, we are going to put more pressure on ourselves for the away fixtures.

“We know what we need to fix and we’ll do our best to fix it. We actually tried to start on the front foot. I thought we were positive in the opening exchanges but then, from a dead ball, we decide to over play in the wrong area and we don’t do it right. We gift Aberdeen the opening goal. Then minutes after you end up 2-0 down from a set play. You have got to defend your box better when it comes to set plays.”

