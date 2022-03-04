Nathan Patterson's Everton debut cut short as Frank Lampard explains half-time substitution

The former Rangers ace was named in the Toffees starting line-up for the first time in Wednesday evening’s FA Cup fifth-round tie against non-league side Boreham Wood at Goodison Park after waiting two months for his chance following his £12m January move from Ibrox.

The Scotland international made some surging runs down the right flank and displayed some neat touches, but with Everton being held 0-0 after the opening 45 minutes, his first appearance came to an abrupt halt when Lampard replaced the 20-year-old at the break with Brazilian striker Richarlison.

The switch paid dividends as the hosts made the breakthrough on 57 minutes, Rondon scoring at the near post after a cross from ex-Celtic loan player Jonjoe Kenny. Rondon added a late second.

Everton's Nathan Patterson holds off Boreham Wood's Jacob Mendy during the English FA Cup 5th round tie between Everton and Boreham Wood at Goodison Park. Photo by Jon Super/AP/Shutterstock (12832490b)

The Everton boss explained the decision to make the half-time switch was due to a change of formation.

“The game was comfortable in the end, we were slow in the first half, which was interesting for me,” Lampard told the club’s official website.

“This type of game needs an injection of the pace and tempo we normally play at and we fell below it.

“But we addressed it at half-time and were sharp in the second half.

“I am not long here and have to understand the players need to hear a message, not to just shout at them about how slowly they are playing.

“I tried to send a clear message at half-time and made a change to get another player behind the midfield line and cause them problems and the players reacted really well to that.

“In a game where you get a comfortable result, sometimes it is good to flush those things out, and I saw some things, so I have no problem with how the game went.”

Addressing Patterson’s performance directly, Lampard added: "It wasn't necessarily a slam on Nathan Patterson, it's not nice on a debut; I thought he did ok.

"But from the way we were playing with our wing-backs I wanted him to break that line and he wasn't, it allowed them to sit back, so the formation change helped us."