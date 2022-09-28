Nathan Patterson injury update as Everton confirm return timeline for Scotland star

The 20-year-old was stretchered off after just 25 minutes of the Nations League match at Hampden after falling awkwardly in a challenge with opposition player Ruslan Malinovskyi, ruling him out of the rest of the international window.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke admitted the injury "doesn’t look too good" during his post-match interview amid concerns that the former Rangers youngster could be sidelined for an extended period of time.

However, Everton have confirmed that Patterson will be back in action quicker than anticipated following consultation with a specialist with a possible return next month for the right-back who has started all seven of his side’s Premier League matches so far this season.

A club statement read: "Everton defender Nathan Patterson is expected to be out for around four to five weeks with an ankle injury.

"The 20-year-old Blues right-back was forced off while on international duty during Scotland’s Nations League win over Ukraine at Hampden Park last Wednesday.

"Following a consultation with a specialist in London, Patterson will now undergo treatment under the care of Everton’s medical team at Finch Farm."

