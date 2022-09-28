Former Rangers boss Graeme Murty is set for a move back into football with Sunderland AFC (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Former Rangers caretaker boss Graeme Murty is set to be appointed the manager of Sunderland’s Under-21 side, according to reports.

The former Gers development squad coach has been out of work since leaving Ibrox in November last year, but looks set be handed a route back into football with the Black Cats.

Newly promoted Sunderland, who recently appointed former Celtic boss Tony Mowbray after seeing manager Alex Neil leave to join Stoke City, have been on the look out for an under 21 coach since the beginning of the season following the promotion of Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor to first-team staff. It appears they have now found their man in the shape of 47-year-old Murty.

After his retirement from playing, the former Scotland international enjoyed spells at Southampton’s and Norwich City’s Academy, where he took on roles with a number of academy age groups before joining Rangers in 2016.

However, Murty is perhaps best remembered in Glasgow for his two spells as caretaker boss in 2017.

He first took temporary charge when Mark Warburton and his assistant David Weir departed the club, where he managed the club for a total of six games – one of which included a last minute equaliser from Clint Hill in a dramatic 1-1 draw at Celtic.

Following the subsequent appointment of Pedro Caixinha, he was restored to his role as development squad coach before being thrust back into the limelight almost immediately when the Portuguese manager’s ill-fated spell came to an early end in October.

Shortly after, he was appointed manager of the club until the end of the 2017–18 season, however, he was relieved of his role on May 1st having lost nine of his 28 games in charge.