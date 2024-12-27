Rangers head to Fir Park to face Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership this weekend desperate to respond to their boxing day disappointment.

Philippe Clement’s men fell to their fourth league defeat of the season against St Mirren on Thursday, with their 2-1 loss in Paisley leaving them an astonishing 12 points behind Celtic heading into the new year.

In Rangers’ final game of a hugely disappointing 2024, the Belgian boss faces a real injury headache heading into the game at Fir Park, but knows failure to take all three points will ramp up the pressure on his role immeasurably ahead of next week’s Old Firm clash at Ibrox.

As for their hosts Motherwell, they enter the game on the back of a boxing day 4-0 defeat at Celtic Park - a result which resulted in them falling to sixth in the league table. Head coach Stuart Kettlewell is also set to be without a number of first team players.

Ahead of the clash at Fir Park, The Scotsman bring you all the early team news:

1 . Tom Lawrence - Rangers - OUT Has been out injured for a number of weeks with a hamstring problem picked up during the Premier Sports Cup semi-final win over Motherwell. Thought to be edging closer to a return, but this weekend will come too soon for the Welsh attacker. | PA Photo: PA Photo Sales

2 . Paul McGinn - Motherwell - OUT The Motherwell skipper hasn't featured for a number of weeks due to a problem with his thigh . He isn't expected to be fit enough to play any part as Rangers visit this weekend. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Neraysho Kasanwirjo - Rangers - OUT The Dutch full-back had his season cut short due to a serious knee injury earlier in the campaign. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales