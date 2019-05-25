‘Way to kill a moment’ - Celtic fans react to the permanent appointment of Neil Lennon

If Celtic were hoping for a positive reaction from their fans to the appointment of Neil Lennon as manager on a permanent basis they may have been disappointed, with many taking to social media to criticise the decision.

@Dairmuidmac88: “Never should have got it full time, covered up cause we won a treble treble which Rodgers had half won for him, think next season will be very tough for him”

@AMc88: “Way to kill a moment. Embarrassing.”

@sean_fernie: “I’d like u to refund my season ticket”

@andymcd90: “Couldn’t even let us enjoy the treble treble for the rest of the day at least...”

@Mike_Bhoy_1993: “Could have waited a few days at least before making a final decision. On a great day when the #TrebleTreble has been achieved, this is unnecessary at this moment in time.”

@josh_25: “Great achievement today but lack of ambition again by the board”

@rugbylou94: “Such a lack of ambition by the board. Why risk 10 in a row?”

@cornelious_mc: “Bit of a underwhelming appointment but Neil is a proper celtic man and more important is that there is money invested to freshen up the team now, everyone should get behind him and enjoy the historic day toda”

@andy01mcl: “Not the man I was looking for but will get behind him 100% congratulations Neil Lennon, please please back him well financially Celtic. HH”

@Ayeyes2: “In other words, ye didnae try and get anyone else, thanks fur bring g me doon off a high, cheap option as always, he will still get the backing off the support but ffs at least try and make it look as if we’re ambitious”

@fraserrcraig: “Embarrassment.”

@Tom_Rogic10: “Absolute shambles of an appointment.”

@Fraserbros: “One step forward. 2 steps back.”

@Jason_M_Shaw: “Shockingly weak appointment”

Some supporters were more positive of the appointment, however.

@CConnelly24: “He deserves it! Some of the names being mentioned were frightening. Big name doesn’t equal success. Was gutted when Brendan dumped us. Lenny deserves some loyalty here. Well done Lenny!”

@MartMac_1888: “Happy days, I’m glad its him, he knows what we need, he knows how to win titles and if you cut him he’ll bleed green”

