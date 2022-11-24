Rangers are yet to name the successor to Giovanni van Bronckhorst but the number one target appears to be former Ibrox coach Michael Beale.

It is understood last season's Europa League finalists have yet to make an official approach to English Championship side Queens Park Rangers, where Beale is currently in charge, but the club are keen to appoint a new boss as soon as possible.

Beale was handed his first managerial job in the summer, taking over from Mark Warburton at Loftus Road, and has taken his team to seventh in the table with nine wins from 21 league games. The 42-year-old emerged as the early favourite following Van Bronckhorst’s sacking, ahead of Steve Gerrard who he worked under during three years at Ibrox. Beale was an important member of the backroom staff and played a key role in helping Rangers win the 2020/21 title before following Gerrard to Aston Villa last year.

Beale had been in the running for the Wolverhampton Wanderers job earlier in the season but sought to stay at QPR due to the project at the club. Interestingly, he appears to have deleted his Twitter as speculation grows over a return to Ibrox. He has used social media to continue to engage with fans and has not hidden his love for Rangers.

"No-one turns down a team the size of Glasgow Rangers,” he said previously. “As it stands right now, I was a good assistant at Rangers. Rangers now, where they are, they can go and secure any manager they want within reason I think. It’s a fantastic club. I'm just a novice manager. I have to do well in my job here for QPR. If I do well, who knows?”

Ally McCoist revealed his surprise that Beale is the likely candidate to land the job. The Rangers legend doesn’t believe the club requires a big name but someone with plenty of experience with his preference former Burnley boss Sean Dyche.

"In terms of security, I’d probably lean towards Sean, to tell you the truth," McCoist said. “I know he knows the club but at the same time it’s a different kettle of fish managing players at a club like Rangers and it’s very, very early into his management career.”