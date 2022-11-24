Former Rangers coach Michael Beale may have emerged as the club's preferred managerial candidate, but he is not the number one choice with club legend Ally McCoist.

Beale spent three years at Ibrox assisting Steven Gerrard and his work on the training field was regarded as one of the key factors behind the 2020-21 title win as well as consecutive runs to the Europa League last 16.

He followed Gerrard to Aston Villa last November but took his first steps into management when he took charge of Championship side Queens Park Rangers in the summer.

Rangers are reportedly set to approach the London club for permission to speak to Beale over the vacancy created by Giovanni van Bronckhorst's sacking, with the move appearing to split opinion among fans.

Former Rangers coach Michael Beale (right) spent three years working under Steven Gerrard and is now tipped to return as manager. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

McCoist is one who appears to have reservations about bringing the 42-year-old back to Ibrox, with the club's all-time record goalscorer previously admitting he was "really not sure" whether Beale had the managerial experience required.

Questioned by talkSPORT colleague Alan Brazil over whether Beale was the right man for the role, McCoist replied: "The fact is that he probably knows Rangers having been there with Steven. He knows the players, knows the city, knows all the setup. I would imagine that would come into play in his decision – if and when he’s offered the job. It’s an interesting one because there hasn’t been any real clear-cut candidate.

“I think in terms of security I’d probably lean towards Sean [Dyche] to tell you the truth, mainly because of experience but then is it worth taking a gamble?

“He was part of the coaching team that did ever so well getting to the Europa final and I’ve heard nothing but good things about him out on the pitch itself.

“The big plus he’s got is the board know him and the players know him so they’re obviously happy enough with the job that they’ve seen him do.

“I’m a little bit surprised, obviously he’s very well thought of, I wasn’t expecting a bigger name but someone with a bit more experience to be honest.

