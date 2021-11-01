Michael Beale: Rangers coach would find it 'difficult to say no' to Cardiff City job as odds-on favourite emerges

Rangers coach Michael Beale has been linked with the vacant Cardiff City managerial post. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

That is the view of pundit and former England defender Danny Mills.

Beale has been linked with the vacant post at the Welsh side following the departure of Mick McCarthy on October 23.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard admitted he wouldn’t be surprised about any interest in the coach who is a key member of his management staff.

“In terms of do I think Cardiff would be interested in Michael Beale, and other teams for that matter? 100 per cent because he’s top at his job,” he said on Friday, while confirming no approach has been made.

Mills reckons Beale would be keen to try his hand at management and Cardiff would present an interesting opportunity.

"There are a lot of coaches that think ‘You know what, I’ve done this role for so long, I would really like to have a go at being a manager’,” he told Football Insider.

“If I was Cardiff I’d be thinking ‘He’s done well at every club he’s been at, he’s obviously a very, very good coach. Yes, let’s give it a go’.

“If he got offered that chance, it would be difficult to say no and not take that opportunity. If it goes wrong he can always go back to Rangers as a coach.

"If you don’t try, you probably regret not trying and giving it a go.”

While Beale has topped the bookies’ shortlist for the job, Newport County boss Mike Flynn has now emerged as odds-on favourite to land the position.

