Steven Gerrard 'would take' Aston Villa job, ex-Rangers star keen on Dunfermline job, Celtic transfer priority, Aberdeen star wanted by English side in January move - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

4. English club set to move for Dons ace

Blackburn Rovers are set to make another move for Aberdeen star Ryan Hedges. The English Championship side saw a bid of six figures rejected by the Dons during the summer and will likely renew their interest in the attacker in the January transfer window. It could prove an awkward decision for Aberdeen, who are keen to keep Hedges, with the player in the final year of his contract. (Daily Record)

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group