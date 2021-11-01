Steven Gerrard 'would take' Aston Villa job, ex-Rangers star keen on Dunfermline job, Celtic transfer priority, Aberdeen star wanted by English side in January move - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Rangers increased their lead at the top of the cinch Premiership with a thumping 6-1 win over Motherwell on Sunday, a day after Celtic, Dundee United and Hearts all dropped points. The latter duo lost to St Johnstone and Aberdeen respectively with the Dons jumping into the top six.
There was a significant result in the Championship with Dunfermline losing 4-2 at Arbroath despite taking an early 2-0 lead. It led to Pars fans turning their anger towards manager Peter Grant who was ultimately relieved of his duties on Sunday.
The Old firm are back in European action this week, while Ross County and Hibs will play the league fixture which was called off on Saturday with it rescheduled for Wednesday evening.
1. Hibs concerns over rescheduled match
Hibs will have to travel to Dingwall on Wednesday to play their rearranged fixture with Ross County. The original game, scheduled for Saturday, was called off after the Easter Road club returned two positive tests. The SPFL rescheduled the match for November 3 much to the disappointment of the Hibees who revealed they “voiced our concerns and made our thoughts clear to the SPFL”. (Various)
2. Gerrard would take Villa job
Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton reckons Steven Gerrard would take the Aston Villa job. Pressure has increased on manager Dean Smith after a 4-1 home defeat to West Ham. Sutton claimed that Gerrard, “if he was offered the job he would [take it]”. (5Live)
3. Miller interest in Pars role
Former Rangers and Scotland striker Kenny Miller has declared his interest in the vacant Dunfermline Athletic manager role. Peter Grant was sacked on Sunday after the club fell to a 4-2 loss to Arbroath. Miller is back from a position in Australia with Western Sydney Wanderers. He said: “It's one of them you'd look at and there'd definitely be an interest - and I won't be the only one.” (BBC)
4. English club set to move for Dons ace
Blackburn Rovers are set to make another move for Aberdeen star Ryan Hedges. The English Championship side saw a bid of six figures rejected by the Dons during the summer and will likely renew their interest in the attacker in the January transfer window. It could prove an awkward decision for Aberdeen, who are keen to keep Hedges, with the player in the final year of his contract. (Daily Record)
