Michael Beale lifts lid on Rangers transfers as he reveals Cifuentes hope, Danilo battle and Kamara interest

Cifuentes, currently with MLS side LAFC, has been a long-term target for the Ibrox side and a £1.5million deal for the player – in the final months of his present contract – appears imminent. Speaking after his side’s 2-1 loss to Newcastle United in Allan McGregor’s testimonial, Beale was cagier about Danilo. The Brazilian understood to be the subject of two bids as the Rangers manager seeks to add even more firepower after recruiting three attackers – Sam Lammers, who netted against Newcastle, Cyriel Dessers and Brighton loan Abdullah Sima – among his seven summer additions.

“Danilo is a player that we like, I think a lot of people like,” said the Rangers manager. “He’s not the only forward we are talking to, but he’s the one that’s out there. Cifuentes is again a player we like and we hope that’s one that can be moved on. I think we need to bring in one more midfielder. He’s powerful, he works the corridor, he can play deep, or he can play as an eight. Until he’s here, these things can take a twist in the turn.”

