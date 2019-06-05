Mark Warburton signs two former Rangers stars for QPR - reports

Queens Park Rangers have agreed deals to sign Scottish Premiership stars Lee Wallace and Liam Kelly, according to the Scottish Sun.

The pair formerly worked under QPR boss Mark Warburton at Rangers and their reunion is set to be confirmed next week after contracts were agreed in principle.

Lee Wallace is set to sign with Queens Park Rangers.

Kelly moves for a cut-price fee of £50,000 after triggering a transfer release clause in his contract at Livingston.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a stellar season in the top flight of Scottish football last term and was included in Steve Clarke's first squad as Scotland manager.

Wallace, meanwhile, will sign on at Loftus Road after eight years at Ibrox.

The left-back has barely played over the last two seasons. Injury robbed him of the majority of the 2017/18 campaign and he was unsuccessful in his attempts to force his way back into the starting XI under Steven Gerrard last term.

