The inspiration for this gallery came from a Sporacle quiz. If you'd like to test your knowledge before revealing the players, click the link here.

1. Franck Sauzee (Marseille) The Hibs hero and former manager was part of the Marseille team that won the first European Cup after the Champions League rebrand in 1993. SNS other Buy a Photo

2. Basile Boli (Marseille) Scorer of the only goal in the 1993 final, Boli would later go on to have a brief stint with Rangers. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Ronald de Boer (Ajax) De Boer was part of the young Ajax side that shocked Juventus in the 95 final. He would later spend four years at Ibrox, starting in 2000. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Frank de Boer (Ajax) Frank would join his twin brother Ronald at Ibrox for a short spell in 2004. Getty Buy a Photo

