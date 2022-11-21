Who will be the next manager of Rangers? That is the question facing the Ibrox side following the decision to part company with Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The Dutchman’s reign came to an end just three days after his one-year anniversary in the job following a run of poor form both domestically and in Europe which left Rangers nine point behind Celtic in the title race and with the worst Champions League group-stage record in history.

A number of names have already been linked with the vacancy including a dramatic return for Steven Gerrard, former Burnley boss Sean Dyche and ex-Rangers player Kevin Muscat, who has strong links to current Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou.

In this episode of the Scotsman Football Show, Matthew Elder is joined by sports editor Mark Atkinson and football writer Joel Sked to analyse whether sacking Van Bronckhorst was the right move, the appeal of former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa, why Livingston boss David Martindale is a viable option, and what the possible timeline may be for the club to appoint a successor.