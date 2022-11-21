With supporters demanding change, the Rangers board have decided to act and now face the task of finding a replacement in time for the campaign restarting after the World Cup break with the visit of Hibs on December 15. Here are some of the potential frontrunners for the vacancy:Steven GerrardThe man who Van Bronckhorst replaced last November is currently out of work following his recent dismissal by Aston Villa. Enjoyed success during his time in charge at Ibrox - winning the 2020-21 title in style with an unbeaten league record in front of empty stadiums due to Covid restrictions - as well as earning some notable results in Europe. Was installed as a bookies favourite to return even before Van Bronckhorst was sacked, but surely both parties have now moved on, particularly given the negative reaction among Rangers fans towards Gerrard's departure.Sean DycheThe former Burnley boss has links to the current Ibrox hierarchy having worked alongside Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson during their time together at Watford. Guided the Clarets to two promotions to the Premier League in three seasons, either side of relegation, and led the club into Europe for the first time in 51 years. A big personality who prefers his team to have substance over style, he would certainly shake things up at Ibrox.Ralph HassenhuttlAnother out of work boss with links to Ross Wilson, the Austrian was sacked by Southampton earlier this month after a poor run of results left them in the relegation zone. Wilson was director of football at Southampton when Hasenhuttl was appointed four years ago, sparking talk of a possible reunion at Ibrox. Hasenhuttl's style is based on the high tempo Gegenpressing which has earned him the nickname of the ‘The Alpine Klopp’.Kjetil KnutsenThe Bodo/Glimt boss has led the club to back-to-back Norwegian titles while also making his mark with notable results in Europe, including a 5-1 aggregate success over Ange Postecoglou's Celtic in the Conference League play-off last season. Also masterminded a 6-1 group-stage victory over Jose Mourinho's Roma with a pressing style that has been likened to the Jurgen Klopp approach. Was among the favourites for the Brighton vacancy earlier in the season, while Norwich City were also linked last year.