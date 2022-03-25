Manchester United, Liverpool and Man City 'eye Rangers striker'

However the 16-year-old has already been in focus of a number of top clubs in England over his recent Rangers form.
Wilson has been involved with the Scottish champions’ youth set-up and featured for the B team and in the UEFA Youth League while grabbing the attention of Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United according to reports.
The Daily Star claims his 40-goal youth career and international exploits with Brian McLaughlin’s under-17s has seen his progress monitored by the global giants – and fellow English Premier League sides Leeds and Newcastle – with some also scouting the teen in Falkirk on Wednesday.
Wilson was on target late to salvage a 2-2 draw for Scotland, just as he was against England last month in a friendly that ended in the same scoreline.