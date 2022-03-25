Manchester United, Liverpool and Man City 'eye Rangers striker'

Scotland’s teenage striker Rory Wilson thrust himself into the international limelight with an under-17s double against Czech Republic this week.

By David Oliver
Friday, 25th March 2022, 8:34 pm
Updated Friday, 25th March 2022, 8:35 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

However the 16-year-old has already been in focus of a number of top clubs in England over his recent Rangers form.

Wilson has been involved with the Scottish champions’ youth set-up and featured for the B team and in the UEFA Youth League while grabbing the attention of Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United according to reports.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

The Daily Star claims his 40-goal youth career and international exploits with Brian McLaughlin’s under-17s has seen his progress monitored by the global giants – and fellow English Premier League sides Leeds and Newcastle – with some also scouting the teen in Falkirk on Wednesday.

Rory Wilson celebrates his second goal against Czech Republic at the Falkirk Stadium, on March 23, 2022, in Falkirk, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Wilson was on target late to salvage a 2-2 draw for Scotland, just as he was against England last month in a friendly that ended in the same scoreline.

Read More

Read More
Alex Lowry shines again as Rangers duo hit international doubles for Scotland

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today.

Man CityLiverpoolManchester UnitedScotland
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.