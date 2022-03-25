Manchester United, Liverpool and Man City 'eye Rangers striker'

However the 16-year-old has already been in focus of a number of top clubs in England over his recent Rangers form.

Wilson has been involved with the Scottish champions’ youth set-up and featured for the B team and in the UEFA Youth League while grabbing the attention of Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United according to reports.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Daily Star claims his 40-goal youth career and international exploits with Brian McLaughlin’s under-17s has seen his progress monitored by the global giants – and fellow English Premier League sides Leeds and Newcastle – with some also scouting the teen in Falkirk on Wednesday.

Rory Wilson celebrates his second goal against Czech Republic at the Falkirk Stadium, on March 23, 2022, in Falkirk, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Wilson was on target late to salvage a 2-2 draw for Scotland, just as he was against England last month in a friendly that ended in the same scoreline.